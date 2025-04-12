Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2025 pitch report: How surface at National Stadium is likely to play? Multan Sultans have been ridiculously consistent in the recent seasons of the Pakistan Super League. They are still waiting for a title after winning one in 2021. Sultans face Karachi Kings in the third match of PSL 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Karachi Kings host Multan Sultans in their first match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi in the second match of the Saturday doubleheader. The Kings will be led by marquee signee David Warner, who is set to make his PSL debut, while the Sultans will bank on the insane consistency that they have shown over the years.

Karachi Kings have not secured a playoff spot in three successive seasons now, as they have endured a tough time. They finished fifth in the six-team points table last season. Notably, the Sultans have a jaw-dropping consistency. They have reached the final of the tournament four times now, with their 2021 win being the highlight.

Ahead of all the action, we take a look at what pitch can be on offer for this clash at the National Stadium in Karachi.

National Stadium, Karachi pitch report

The National Stadium in Karachi has a good batting surface. The batters generally cash in on the conditions on offer and pile up big runs. The highest team score at the venue in T20Is has been 221 by England against Pakistan in 2022.

The venue would be fresh as it hosted only three matches in the Champions Trophy 2025, which was played in a hybrid model. This will allow the batters to play their strokes well. Also, the spinners get assistance when the ball is older.

National Stadium, Karachi - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 11

Matches Won by Home Side - 9 (81.82%)

Matches Won by Touring Side - 2 (18.18%)

Matches Won Batting First - 7 (63.64%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 4 (36.36%)

Matches Won Winning Toss - 4 (36.36%)

Matches Won Losing Toss - 7 (63.64%)

Highest Team Innings - 221/3 (England) v Pakistan

Lowest Team Innings - 60 (West Indies) v Pakistan

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 208/3 (Pakistan) v West Indies

Average Score Batting First - 190

Squads:

Karachi Kings Squad: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nabi, Irfan Khan, Arafat Minhas, Aamer Jamal, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza, Litton Das, Zahid Mahmood, Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Fawad Ali, Mirza Mamoon

Multan Sultans Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Tayyab Tahir, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Hasnain, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Michael Bracewell, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Akif Javed, Usman Khan, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat, Shahid Aziz