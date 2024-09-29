Kanpur weather today: Will rain play spoilsport again in IND vs BAN 2nd Test on third day?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Green Park Stadium in Kanpur

The second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur has witnessed only 35 overs of play so far with rain playing spoilsport in the first two days. Play started an hour late on the opening day and after the first session, it started raining. The action resumed for a while in the second session, but once the heavens opened up, the day was called off.

To make it worse, rain returned on the second day as well and play was not possible. With only three days of the Test remaining, the weather must stay clear for the teams to eke out a result from this match. But if the weather forecast for Sunday (September 29) is concerned, it is unlikely that the play will resume on time.

On social media, local fans are sharing visuals of the sun coming out in Kanpur but there is a forecast of rain right through the day. According to Accuweather, there is a 52% chance of rain around 10 AM while it is expected to remain cloudy for the rest of the day as well with the temperature hovering around 30-31 Degrees Celsius.

With a lot of time lost to rain already, 98 overs are scheduled to take place on each of the three days left but even for that to happen, weather should stay clear. If the majority of play is washed out even on the third day, then the second Test could be heading towards a tame draw which could be a huge blow to India's WTC final chances with tougher assignments waiting for the team.

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh have so far scored 107 runs for the loss of three wickets with Mominul Haque batting on 40 while veteran Mushfiqur Rahim is unbeaten on six runs. For India, Akash Deep has picked up two wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped Najmul Hossain Shanto shortly before rain intervened on the opening day.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed