Durban:

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is set to begin a new chapter as he is set to be appointed as the head coach of Durban Super Giants in the upcoming SA20 2027 season. Even though he still remains an active cricketer, the move marks his transition from the playing group to the coaching staff. Earlier, he served the franchise as a cricketer before being named as part of the coaching staff of Lucknow Super Giants, Durban’s sister franchise in IPL.

The team management is now ready to give him the keys to the team as they are set to part ways with Lance Klusner, who has served the franchise for four years. He has been at the helm since the competition’s inaugural edition in 2023, but the franchise is now preparing for a change in leadership ahead of its next campaign, as reported by Cricinfo.

Meanwhile, Williamson represented Durban in the 2025 and 2026 editions. In these two seasons, he accumulated 343 runs in 15 appearances. However, in neither of the editions LSG managed to make it to the playoffs.

Klusner’s departure - understanding the reason

The franchise’s decision to move on from Klusener comes after an inconsistent run in the competition. DSG’s best result under the former coach came in 2024, when they reached the final but finished second. Their other three campaigns ended before the knockout stage. The 2025 season was particularly disappointing, with just three victories from 10 matches leaving them fifth in the table.

Williamson is expected to work closely with Tom Moody, who serves as the franchise’s director of cricket. However, DSG have not yet confirmed the complete coaching structure for the upcoming season.

The move also follows Williamson's growing involvement in franchise management. In October 2025, he joined LSG as a strategic advisor. He subsequently announced his international retirement in July 2026 during New Zealand’s Test series against England. When it comes to his cricketing career, he is only active in franchise-based competitions, having last played in the Bangladesh Premier League in January.

Meanwhile, DSG will begin their 2027 campaign against Pretoria Capitals on January 19, with Williamson potentially taking charge in his first major coaching assignment in professional franchise cricket.

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