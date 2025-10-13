Kane Williamson's return to international cricket delayed, last played for New Zealand 218 days ago New Zealand have announced the T20I squad for the upcoming series against England. Kane Williamson's name has yet again gone missing as he last played for his country 218 days ago. He is one of the players to have signed a casual contract with NZC.

Hamilton (New Zealand):

Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming T20I series against England at home. He has not played for New Zealand across any format since the Champions Trophy, having signed a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and opted to stay away from international cricket while playing in T20 leagues and county cricket.

He missed the Zimbabwe tour to play county cricket and the Hundred for Middlesex and also made himself unavailable for the T20I series against Australia. The 35-year-old returned from overseas on Thursday (October 9), and the fans were expecting him to play against England with the T20 World Cup approaching.

Moreover, the veteran hasn't played for New Zealand in T20Is since the disastrous World Cup in 2024, where they were knocked out in the group stage. However, Williamson is likely to play the ODI series against England that is scheduled to start on October 26.

"He's obviously a world class player and we're hoping these two weeks will ensure he's ready for the ODIs against England and the following tour by West Indies," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said in a statement.

Mitchell Santner is back for New Zealand after recovering from injury

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner has returned to lead for New Zealand after recovering from injury, while Rachin Ravindra is also back after suffering a facial injury just before the first T20I against Australia earlier this month. The likes of Finn Allen (foot), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), and Ben Sears (hamstring) were all unavailable for selection.

Interestingly, New Zealand have dropped Ish Sodhi who became their most-capped player in T20Is during the Australia series. Santner and Michael Bracewell are the spin bowling options in the squad. "It's great to have Mitch back. Alongside being our leader, he's one of the very best white-ball spinners in the world and his skills and experience will be a welcome addition.

"Likewise, it's nice to welcome back Rachin who was unlucky to miss out on Australia and I know is really excited for this series," Walter added.

New Zealand T20I squad for England series: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wk)

