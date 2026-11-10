Kane Williamson reveals how Virat Kohli's advice helped him decide on international retirement

New Delhi:

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has revealed that a conversation with Virat Kohli played an important role in him deciding to retire from international cricket. The veteran said speaking with the Indian international helped him gain clarity on a decision he had been considering.

Notably, Williamson announced his retirement in June during New Zealand's Test series against England. That marked the end of his 16-year international career. Reflecting upon that, the 36-year-old sought advice from several people close to him, but a conversation with Kohli, just a day before his retirement, proved particularly meaningful.

Speaking on the 'Between the Two Beers' podcast, Williamson described how exchanging experiences with Kohli helped him understand his own feelings about stepping away from the game.

“I spoke to a number of people I trust and I've been really really close with. And then I actually had a really really cool chat with Virat like the day before I announced it and it was really like looking in the mirror just sharing the experiences that we've had in the game for so long,” Williamson said.

Meanwhile, the two former captains have shared a special relationship throughout their careers. Both were prominent members of the Fab 4, alongside Steve Smith and Joe Root, and spent several years competing at the highest level of international cricket.

A bond beyond the cricket field

Williamson explained that their connection extended beyond their performances on the field. Similar experiences involving leadership responsibilities, family life and the demands of international cricket allowed the two to relate to each other.

“He's (Kohli) still playing a little bit, but largely he made some of those big decisions and that like honestly just cheering. There's no one else I think, even players in your own team from, at times, that have just been in that exact same position for the exact same length of time, captaincy roles, children at the same time,” Williamson said.

“Like we sort of live this parallel thing. We had a really quite special relationship, but although different worlds, and it was just quite a cool thing to be able to share some of that real vulnerable stuff and how you were feeling and just connect over it and it and I was like I walked out of there or I got off the phone, my wife walked into the hotel room and I was like, it's time," he added.

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