Kane Williamson returns to New Zealand squad for England ODIs Still dealing with quite a few injury issues, New Zealand were able to assemble a quality 14-man squad for the three-match ODI series against England, set to commence next Sunday, October 26. Three players have returned after recovering from their respective injuries, including Kane Williamson.

Christchurch:

Kane Williamson was among three players returning from their respective injuries and illness for New Zealand as the Black Caps announced a 14-man squad for the three-match ODI series against England. Williamson, who last represented New Zealand in the Champions Trophy in March, hasn't played for the national team since then, being on a casual contract, but given the upcoming ODI series marks the beginning of their journey towards the Cricket World Cup two years from now, the 35-year-old was one of the first names on the team sheet.

Alongside Williamson, bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith, who suffered an abdominal injury during the first Test against Zimbabwe in August, also returned to the side, apart from Test captain Tom Latham, who was nursing his left shoulder injury. "Kane and Nathan have had to work hard to overcome their respective injuries and illness," head coach Rob Walter on the duo's return.

"We all know what Kane means to the Black Caps - to have his skill, experience and leadership back in the group is fantastic. Nathan’s still relatively new to his international career, but he’s impressed with his all-round skills and ability in the field," Walter added.

"Tom is a great leader of this group, both on and off the field. Having his experience and someone who has been a consistent performer for the team is fantastic," Walter said of Latham, who will be the sole wicketkeeping option for New Zealand for the series.

Despite several injuries among the group of 20-25 players, New Zealand managed to assemble a quality squad. "Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O’Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring), were all unavailable due to injury," the NZC statement regarding injuries said.

New Zealand squad for England ODIs: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young