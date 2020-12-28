Kane Williamson one of New Zealand's all-time greats, says BJ Watling

Image Source : AP Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson ranks among the greatest cricketers the country has ever produced, team mate B.J. Watling said after the former scored his 23rd Test century.

Williamson helped New Zealand take control on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan in Wellington on Sunday, scoring a masterful 129 as the hosts finished the innings on 431 despite losing their first two wickets within the first 10 overs.

"You can look at some his shots, and he's pure class," Watling said of his captain.

"Twenty-three centuries is pretty special, and he'll hate me for saying it, but he's right up there among New Zealand's greats, isn't he? There's not a lot of chat when batting with him but playing with him is obviously a lot of fun."

Williamson hit 12 boundaries and a six in his 129 before Watling added 66 runs for the seventh wicket with Kyle Jamieson to stretch their tally.

"He has just become a father, and it was a special innings for Boxing Day. He just set us up for a big total," Watling, who scored 73 and was at the other end when Williamson fell to Yasir Shah.