New Delhi:

Kane Williamson has identified five young batters he believes could shape the next era of Test cricket. He named India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, England's Harry Brook, Australia's Cameron Green and New Zealand teammate Rachin Ravindra as potential members of a new generation of batting greats.

The former New Zealand captain shared his picks during an appearance on The ICC Review, where he discussed the possibility of a new 'Fab Four' emerging as the careers of the established quartet approach their closing chapters.

Meanwhile, Williamson's selections come at a time when Test cricket is preparing for a generational change. With Virat Kohli and Williamson having already retired from the longest format, while Steve Smith and Joe Root continue their careers, attention has increasingly turned towards the players capable of carrying the batting standards forward.

Jaiswal and Gill stand out among Williamson's choices, with both Indian batters featuring in his assessment of the next group of potential Test superstars. Brook, Green and Ravindra complete his list of five players who could establish themselves among the leading names in international cricket.

Williamson acknowledged that he had previously been asked to identify the next generation of Test batting stars and wanted to remain consistent with his earlier choices.

“I have answered this question before actually, so I'd better say the same otherwise (it is) a bit of a fraud," Williamson joked. “But I had Harry Brook, I had Shubman Gill, I had Cameron Green and I actually had Yashasvi Jaiswal too.

“And there was another one, but that was Rachin Ravindra. But I think maybe a challenge he might have is the volume of cricket and maybe Test cricket, because I don't know where that will land, but he would be in there for me too,” the former cricketer added.

Never felt a burden: Williamson on Fab 4

The discussion also touched upon Williamson's own association with the celebrated ‘Fab Four’, which included Kohli, Smith and Root. The 35-year-old said he never considered the recognition an additional responsibility and instead concentrated on contributing to New Zealand’s success. He also spoke warmly about his fellow members, praising their contrasting approaches to batting.

“I never felt a burden with it. I admired those other three that you mentioned of the ‘Fab Four’ and I know them all well having played with Rooty at Yorkshire and obviously against them for a long time. I really did admire them and love the way they go about it, and they’re all very, very different,” Williamson said.

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