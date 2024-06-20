Kane Williamson: 'My priority is still to play for New Zealand'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson has reiterated that his priority still lies with New Zealand Cricket despite turning down the central contract to make himself available for the third edition of SA20.

Williamson also quashed the rumours of retiring from international cricket and wants to see a new player take up the reins of leadership and propel New Zealand to greater heights.

"There's a number of great competitions on during that time, but SA20 looks really exciting," Williamson was quoted as saying on his return to New Zealand after the T20 World Cup.

"Unfortunately, it meant turning down a central contract, however, my priority still is, absolutely, playing for New Zealand. Think I miss maybe a handful of games over a three-week period.

"It's simply the contract, the rules that currently exist meant I wasn't able to have one but in terms of playing for New Zealand I'm not missing almost any cricket really, so that was important to me."

"I want to play as long as I can," he added. "I've really, really enjoyed my time captaining and it's been a privilege and an honour to do that for a number of years. I'm excited with what's next for the team in terms of the leadership as well and looking forward to being part of that.

The former captain remains steadfast in his commitment to serve New Zealand across formats but is wary that the management may look beyond him as far as the shortest format is concerned.

"Naturally after major events there are always different decisions that are made and you are always looking to bring different players through, but being part of this team is so dear to me and I want to remain in that community as long as I can, and as long as I'm offering value," he said.