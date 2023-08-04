Kane Williamson joins New Zealand training camp, provides major update on his recovery

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand head coach Gary Stead and Kane Williamson during the Test series against England in June 2022

Kane Williamson joined New Zealand men's team training camp at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, August 4. The star cricketer is on the sidelines with a knee injury he suffered during the opening game of the Indian Premier League 2023 on March 31 but has shown a rapid recovery lately and has started batting in the nets.

The ace Kiwi batter recently shared an Instagram post where he was batting in the nets. Now he gives further updates on his recovery in a video shared by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on their official Twitter handle.

In a video, Williamson was spotted batting in the nets, throwing balls, and doing light work in the gym. Williamson revealed that he is focusing on the fitness session on the bike to improve his movements.

"Great to see some of the guys and some of the new faces too. Looking forward to the team camp. Nice to have it here at home as well in the Mount [Maunganui], and get into some training and to just reconnect a little bit," Williamson said.

"Nice to be on the bike, do fitness sessions on the bike, and progressing from the lower level, stuff that's really, really controlled, to getting better with my movements and be able to incorporate some of the batting aspects, you know, when you move your feet a little bit more. Yes, still a bit of work to do, so keep working hard, really," Williamson added.

New Zealand next travel to UAE for the three-match T20I series starting from August 17 and then host England at home in multi-format series from August 30. Both assignments will be too early for the Kiwi's white-ball captain, who is 'not right at the level that he is to perform internationally', according to BlackCaps head coach Gary Stead.

"It's nice to see him with a bat in his hand and hitting the balls again, albeit it's not right at the level that he is to perform internationally," Stead said. "It's set certainly on the road to recovery, and it's hugely silver linings in injuries and how you look at them, and to keep saying, 'hey, I am invested in this team and I really want to keep playing for this team', is magic to hear."

