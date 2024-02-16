Kane Williamson helps New Zealand end 92-year drought against South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Will Young and Kane Williamson

New Zealand have defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the second Test of the two-match series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. With this win, they have won the Test series for the first time against South Africa in their cricket history. It has taken 92 years and 18 attempts for the Kiwis to register their first ever series win over South Africa in the longest format of the game.

The hosts needed 227 runs more runs to win when play started on day four and had nine wickets in hand. Kane Williamson came out to bat with the opener Tom Latham and soon the latter got out. Rachin Ravindra then dropped guard with the former skipper as they added 64 runs for the fourth wicket. Dane Piedt struck for the third time in the innings then to make it 117/3.

This is when South Africa would've hoped to trigger a collapse and make a comeback. But then a certain Williamson had other ideas as he played with calm and composure to bring up his 32nd Test century, his third of the series in four innings. Will Young supported him really well stitching a partnership and bringing a sense of calm in the dressing room and in the middle as well.

The duo made sure to keep the visitors at bay right through as they added an unbeaten 152 to take New Zealand over the line and sealed the series 2-0 as well. Young also scored his fifty remaining not out on 60 while Williamson went back on 133. South Africa put up an improved show with an inexperienced team and were ahead in the game at one stage. But their collapse in the second innings losing six wickets for just 33 runs cost them the Test match in the end.