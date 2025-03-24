Kane Williamson heaps massive praise on Shubman Gill ahead of IPL 2025 campaign Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson took centre stage and lauded Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill for his work ethic and leadership skills ahead of Gujarat Titans' first game of the IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings.

"He's a very well put together human. A great cricketing brain and cares about his team-mates. He's very sure on how he wants to go about his business, which I think it's a really strong leadership quality and quite infectious, so there's no surprises really that he's touted for leadership for some of the Indian sides in the near future. I've never really seen him too overawed. He's on this path of getting better and better. He's got strong aspirations to keep doing that, and, and I'm sure we're just going to continue to see it in these other formats,” Williamson told ESPNcricinfo.

Furthermore, Williamson talked about KL Rahul’s work ethic as well. He revealed that the star India batter spends most of his time in the gym and always does what needs to be done.

"He looks after his body. He trains really hard. He spends a lot of time in the gym, conscious of what he eats. The game demands a lot from you, and if you want to play all formats and you want to be at the top, that's what it takes, and he's more than willing to give his time and energy to be the best. He has a strong desire to be that,” Williamson said.