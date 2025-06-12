Kane Williamson gives his take on the next ‘Fab 4’, names two India stars in the list Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson recently came forward and made his pick for the next 'Fab 4' of world cricket, he named two Indian stars, one Kiwi batter, and one English star in his list of future superstars.

New Delhi:

World cricket has witnessed many big names over the past decade or so. there were many stars who came forward and made quite a name for themselves on the biggest stage. However, very few were compared to the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root.

Branded as the ‘Fab 4’ of world cricket, the four stars put in some brilliant performances and are regarded as the four best batters of their generation. However, with the times changing and new names coming up, Kane Williamson took centre stage and talked about the next generation of stars who could make up the next ‘Fab 4.’

Williamson named the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Harry Brook, and Rachin Ravindra as the next ‘Fab 4.’ All four batters have already made a name for themselves in world cricket and look set for the future.

"Who could be the four generational players across formats? The players that come to mind in terms of multi-format are: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook. And also Cameron Green. Those are all outstanding players and have shown fantastic moments in all formats. All young and their games are just growing," said Williamson in an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo.

Daryll Cullinan picks the best player in ‘Fab 4’

Former South Africa cricketer Daryll Cullinan had recently come forward and taken his pick from Kohli, Smith, Williamson, and Root. He opined that Virat Kohli was the best player in the group due to his versatility across formats for the Indian team.

"I think in terms of the Fab Four, he obviously would go down right up there in terms of all formats of the game as being the best of them. They've all played some brilliant Test cricket. But what has set me apart with Virat Kohli is that he has taken on the responsibility in all forms of cricket, right up front, the captaincy, the whole expectations of India," Cullinan told Hindustan Times.