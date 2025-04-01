Kane Williamson calls for structural tweaks to make WTC even playground for all teams Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson called for a few structural changes in the World Test Championship (WTC) to make it an even playground for all the participating teams.

Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has called for structural changes in the World Test Championship. He noted that the scheduling is currently an issue that the International Cricket Council (ICC) needs to sort out along with the board members of the participating teams and called for an even distribution of the matches.

He also believes that a few changes would encourage more young cricketers to play Test cricket alongside T20s. The 34-year-old highlighted that a particular window should be made so that high-class cricket can be promoted with all the players available.

“It comes back to scheduling. I love Test cricket and I'd love to see it stay and I'd love to see it be a pathway for young cricketers still, alongside the T20 format. If you can prioritise windows where teams are playing each other consistently and somewhat evenly, then I think it just makes it [the WTC] a slightly more level competition,” stated Williamson, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“The context now in Test cricket has certainly increased the effort and results. We don't see draws anymore, basically, in Test cricket, so every team's pushing for a result when there's something on it. For us as a country, winning the inaugural Test Championship final, it was really special and a great moment in our history,” he added.

Since opting out of the central contract, Williamson hasn’t featured regularly in all the formats of the game. He has given priority to franchise cricket as the New Zealand international signed up for The Hundred, SA20 and also the Pakistan Super League. Currently, the cricketer has signed up for a commentary stint in the IPL even when New Zealand is currently hosting Pakistan for a white-ball series. He has made himself unavailable for international cricket at the moment.