Kane Williamson breaks Fleming's historic record despite failing against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025 Kane Williamson has not got off to a strong start in the Champions Trophy 2025 as he bagged two single-digit scores. He was dismissed for five in the clash against Bangladesh, however, Williamson has shattered a historic record of Stephen Fleming.

Star Kane Williamson has registered a major record for New Zealand despite falling cheaply in the Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh on Monday, February 24. Williamson was caught behind off Nahid Rana in the fourth over of the second innings for only five runs.

Williamson has shattered a major record of Fleming despite failing to produce a notable knock in the 237-run chase against Bangladesh. He now has the most runs for New Zealand in ICC ODI events, going past Fleming's record of 2007.

Coming into the clash against the Bangla Tigers, Williamson had 1513 runs in 34 ICC ODI matches and needed only four to overtake Fleming. He got there with an edged four on the first ball that he faced against Nahid.

Most runs for New Zealand in ICC ODI events:

1 - Kane Williamson: 1518 runs in 35 matches

2 - Stephen Fleming: 1516 runs in 46 matches

3 - Martin Guptill: 1314 runs in 38 matches

4 - Ross Taylor: 1283 runs in 44 matches

5 - Scott Styris: 1143 runs in 34 matches

New Zealand had won the toss and had inserted Bangladesh in. The Bangla Tigers huffed and puffed towards 236 after a 77 from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and some late contributions from Jaker Ali and Rishad Hossain.

Rachin Ravindra was back for the Kiwis after missing a few ODIs due to his nasty head blow that he picked during the tri-series clash against Pakistan. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner confirmed the team at the toss.

"We'll bowl first, looks like a good wicket. We trained a lot in different grounds, but there might be some dew in here. Two changes here - Kyle Jamieson in for Nathan Smith, and Rachin Ravindra is back in. Always good to play in conditions where you will playing an eventual tournament in the lead up," Santner said at the toss.

"Would have liked to bowl as well. Two changes for us - Mahmudullah is back in for us. Nahid Rana is in for us as well. Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Shakib are out. The way we fought back against India after that collapse gives us a lot of confidence," Bangladesh skipper Shanto said.