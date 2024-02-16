Kane Williamson becomes fastest batter in history to smash 32 Test tons, breaks Steve Smith's dual record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson smashed his 7th Test century in his last seven matches as he brought up his 32nd in the format

Former New Zealand Test captain Kane Williamson continued his ascendency in the format with the bat as he slammed his 32nd century on Friday, February 16 against South Africa to be on level with Steve Waugh and Steve Smith. Williamson's century guided New Zealand to a 7-wicket win in the second Test against South Africa and sealed the series 2-0. Williamson, on the other hand, became the fastest Test batter to score 32 centuries as he broke Steve Smith's record.

Smith with his last hundred back in July during the Ashes had surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the fastest batter with 32 Test tons and now Williamson has surpassed him. While Williamson equalled Smith's record with regards to centuries in Tests, he has now surpassed him on the list of hundreds across three formats. Williamson has now 45 centuries to his name across all formats while Smith stands at 44.

This was also Williamson's fifth century in the fourth innings of a Test match as he equalled Younis Khan's record of most tons. While Williamson and Younis lead the list, there are four players with four hundreds in the fourth innings including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Ricky Ponting.

Fastest to 32 Test centuries (number of innings)

172 - Kane Williamson*

174 - Steve Smith

176 - Ricky Ponting

179 - Sachin Tendulkar

193 - Younis Khan

Most hundreds in 4th innings in Tests

5 - Kane Williamson (26 innings), Younis Khan (40 innings)

4 - Sunil Gavaskar (33 innings), Ramnaresh Sarwan (36 innings), Graeme Smith (41 innings), Ricky Ponting (43 innings)

This was New Zealand's first-ever Test series win over South Africa in history. Although the Kiwis' side proved to be too good eventually, the inexperienced South African side gave a good account of itself, especially in the second Test. New Zealand now extended their lead in the World Test Championship points table with their PCT (points percentage) rising to 75.