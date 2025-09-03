Kamindu Mendis' late fireworks seal dramatic win for Sri Lanka over Zimbabwe Kamindu Mendis’ explosive 41* off 16 rescued Sri Lanka from a collapse, sealing a 4-wicket win over Zimbabwe with 5 balls to spare. Brian Bennett’s 81 had powered Zimbabwe to 175, but Mendis’ late blitz, including a 26-run over, turned the match around.

Harare:

In a contest that swung wildly in the final stages, Kamindu Mendis emerged as the unlikely hero, lifting Sri Lanka to a stunning victory against Zimbabwe in a high-scoring clash. His unbeaten 41 off just 16 balls turned what looked like a certain defeat into a commanding win with five deliveries to spare.

Chasing 176, Sri Lanka had earlier dominated the powerplay, courtesy of Pathum Nissanka’s brisk 55 off 32 balls. Nissanka and Kusal Mendis had propelled the hosts to 96 without loss, setting a comfortable platform. But the innings took a sharp downturn as the middle order faltered, losing five wickets for just 29 runs. At 125 for 5, with four overs remaining and 46 runs still needed, the match looked to be firmly in Zimbabwe’s grasp.

Enter Kamindu Mendis

Batting at No. 6, Kamindu unleashed a flurry of unorthodox yet clinical strokes, particularly targeting the leg side. His innings included four towering sixes and a boundary, most of them coming in a devastating 18th over that turned the game on its head.

Zimbabwe’s Tinotenda Maposa, who had until then bowled a disciplined spell, crumbled under pressure. His over included a chest-high no-ball that was dispatched over fine leg, a wide, and a full toss flicked for six. The over leaked 26 runs, effectively sealing Zimbabwe’s fate.

Earlier, Zimbabwe had built a strong total around Brian Bennett’s composed 81 off 57 balls. The opener found fluency after a streaky start, capitalising on width and pace through the deep third region. His efforts, coupled with useful partnerships alongside Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl, helped Zimbabwe to a competitive 175.

Dushmantha Chameera stood out among Sri Lanka’s bowlers, delivering sharp yorkers and claiming 3 for 30. He struck both in the powerplay and at the death, his precision making a big difference in containing Zimbabwe. While Bennett’s innings and Ngarava’s disciplined 2 for 19 were highlights for Zimbabwe, they couldn’t contain Kamindu Mendis’ late onslaught.