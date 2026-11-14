Kagiso Rabada weighs in on Usman Khawaja's sandpaper gate comments with his biography release

Former Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja recently rocked world cricket with the release of his biography, ‘Sabr’. Khawaja talked about the infamous Sandpaper Gate incident, in which Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft were banned after they used sandpaper on the ball.

Khawaja revealed that the entire Australian team was involved in using sandpaper, and everyone knew that it was going to happen. He also asked that all the involved players should take collective responsibility over the incident and should not have let the three take the fall.

Speaking on the same, star South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada came forward and talked about how the Proteas are not concerned with Khawaja’s comments, and it is not their thing to deal with.

“My take on it is we’re not concerned about what they have to deal with. It’s not our topic to deal with. It’s obviously an Australian topic. I don’t see where we get involved in that,” Rabada said in a press conference.

Rabada reflected on playing for South Africa

Furthermore, Rabada talked about representing South Africa Cricket and how big of an honour it has been for him. He branded playing for the Proteas as a gift. He also gave his take on the Proteas, enjoying the brilliant form of late, and how hot it feels to be the number one ranked team in world cricket.

“It’s something not a lot of people get to do. Each and every day I have the opportunity to represent my teammates and myself is me continuing to live my dream. It feels really good to be the No. 1 team in the world. After going through all the ups and downs it pays off to keep at it, to keep playing for the badge and not give up. It’s not always plain sailing,” Rababa said.

“I’m really chuffed at the engagement from the fans. It took me by surprise that people were so interested. I love that we can contribute to people’s entertainment; that’s what we ultimately do,” he added.

For their next game, South Africa is slated to take on Bangladesh. The two sides will take on each other in the first Test in Johannesburg from November 15th.

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