Kagiso Rabada surpasses Jacques Kallis for most wickets for South Africa, check full list Kagiso Rabada surpassed Jacques Kallis in the list of most wickets by a South African in international cricket. He has been ruthless in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final, having picked up eight wickets already.

London:

Kagiso Rabada has been phenomenal in the ongoing World Test Championship finale against Australia at the iconic Lord’s. In the first innings, the pacer clinched a five-wicket haul that restricted the Pat Cummins-led side to 212 runs. In the second innings, he once again had a gunning day, picking up three wickets as Australia posted 144/8 after Day 2.

Meanwhile, with three wickets to his name in the second innings, Rabada has now surpassed Jacques Kallis in the list of most wickets for South Africa in international cricket. The Proteas star currently has 574 wickets to his name, while Kallis finished his career with 572 scalps. Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock tops the list with 823 wickets, followed by Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini and Allan Donald with 697, 661 and 602 scalps, respectively.

Players Wickets Shaun Pollock 823 Dale Steyn 697 Makhaya Ntini 661 Allan Donald 602 Kagiso Rabada 574* Jacques Kallis 572

Can South Africa break the ‘chokers’ tag?

South Africa have come close several times to an ICC trophy but failed to get the job done. They have recently qualified for three T20 World Cup finals, two women’s and one men's, but ended up suffering a defeat in each of them. The Test squad has a very good chance of breaking the ‘chokers’ tag as the WTC final against Australia is well in control. It's just the batters that need to step up and take control.

In the first innings, the batters have suffered. South Africa could post only 138 runs, helping Australia take a massive lead. In the second innings, the Kangaroos have already added 144 runs and will be hoping to add a few more to put South Africa under further trouble.

The Temba Bavuma-led side, however, needs to stay motivated and play a positive brand of cricket. The captain needs to lead by example, but the other senior cricketers, such as Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton, need to step up.