Kagiso Rabada stars with early wickets in WTC Final, completes 50 Test wickets vs Australia: Watch

London:

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia is currently underway at Lord's. After opting to bowl first, the Proteas picked up a couple of early wickets courtesy of Kagiso Rabada, who dismissed Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in quick succession, leaving the Aussies in trouble. In the process, the fast bowler also completed 50 wickets in the longest format of the game against Australia.

Rabada delivers in 'corridor of uncertainty'

It was a quiet start with the ball for South Africa after winning the toss, with both the new ball bowlers - Rabada and Marco Jansen - not conceding a run in the first three overs, but they didn't pick up a wicket either. However, in the seventh over of the innings, the former drew first blood, inducing an edge off Usman Khawaja's bat, who bagged a 20-ball duck. David Bedingham took a wonderful catch in the first slip. It was a brilliant delivery from Rabada, bowling in the corridor of uncertainty, and the uneven bounce meant that the batter ended up edging the red cherry.

Aiden Markram takes a stunner to send back Green

In the same over, Rabada worked over the comeback man Cameron Green. He bowled a fuller delivery that angled in towards off and shaped away late only to catch the outside edge as the batter pressed forward with hard hands to defend. It was a tough catch but Aiden Markram took a stunning low catch diving to his left despite Wiaan Mulder diving in front of him. Just when one thought Australia were getting to a decent start, Rabada struck twice in the same over to wreck havoc.

Rabada completes 50 wickets in Tests vs Australia

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada also completed 50 wickets in Test cricket against Australia in the 11th match against them. He needed only one wicket to reach the milestone and now has 51 scalps at an impeccable average of 22.27 and a strike rate of 38.8. He is one of the only two bowlers to have a sub-40 strike rate against the Aussies in the whites with Jasprit Bumrah being the other.

Active Bowlers to pick most wickets vs Australia in Tests

Players Wickets Ravindra Jadeja (India) 93 Jasprit Bumrah (India) 64 Ishant Sharma (India) 59 Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) 51

