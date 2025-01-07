Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Kagiso Rabada sends warning to Australia ahead of WTC Final, says 'We know how to beat them'

Kagiso Rabada sends warning to Australia ahead of WTC Final, says 'We know how to beat them'

Australia's win against India in Sydney confirmed the second finalist of the World Test Championship (WTC). South Africa will face Australia at Lord's from June 11 in the final of the third edition of WTC. South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has already sent a warning to the Aussies.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 07, 2025 13:42 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 13:42 IST
WTC Final
Image Source : GETTY Kagiso Rabada

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has fired shots at Australia five months ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. South Africa were the first team to qualify for the summit clash after beating Pakistan in the first Test and then Australia sealed the second spot by winning the fifth Test against India in Sydney. 

Rabaa understands that the WTC final is still a long way ahead but the prospect of facing Australia in the encounter is motivating him and the team. "It's actually quite some distance away, but a big occasion like the World Test Championship final gets you up for it. South Africa versus Australia has always been an intense rivalry, because we play cricket quite similar. We play hard -- and they're going to come hard at us, and we know that. But we also know how to beat them," he said after South Africa beat Pakistan in the second Test by 10 wickets.

Moreover, the fast bowler believes that Test cricket is alive and kicking at the moment and lauded the way their series against Pakistan turned out with the visitors fighting to the core after being asked to follow-on. "One hundred per cent, Test cricket is still alive. It's our best format that we've been playing right now. When you look at South African cricket and all our legends, they've all been great Test cricketers. The world's best players are Test cricketers, and this series against Pakistan has been a wonderful advertisement for Test cricket, especially in South Africa," he added.

South Africa won't be playing a single Test match until the WTC Final now and for the same reason, their red-ball head coach Shukri Conrad is willing to play at least one Test in those conditions before the WTC Final. "We're going to try and get a Test match, possibly in the UK, against Ireland or Afghanistan, whoever is free. And if unsuccessful, we'll obviously go out a couple of days earlier, and make sure we camp there really well, probably in Canterbury," Conrad said.

Related Stories
Yuvraj Singh backs India's senior pros after BGT loss, says 'unfair to target Rohit and Virat'

Yuvraj Singh backs India's senior pros after BGT loss, says 'unfair to target Rohit and Virat'

Temba Bavuma on cusp of breaking world record as Test captain in WTC final after 2-0 win vs Pakistan

Temba Bavuma on cusp of breaking world record as Test captain in WTC final after 2-0 win vs Pakistan

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement