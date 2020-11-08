IPL 2020: Will trade all my wickets for title, DC pacer Rabada on purple cap race with Bumrah

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals paer Kagiso Rabada celebrates with skipper Shreyas Iyer after taking a SRH wicket in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada became the most successful bowler for the franchise in the season after taking his 26th wicket during the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 10-run win in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The burly South African pacer has proved to be the most effective bowler for the capital side over last two seasons, scalping 50-plus wickets while DC made it to the play-offs on both the occasions.

And to cap it off, the pacer reclaimed the purple cap from Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah as he went on to finish the match with 4-wicket haul to take his tally to 29 (two more than Bumrah).

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rabada had no qualms in saying that he would trade all his wicket for an IPL title for Delhi Capitals, who are yet to lift it in 13-year history.

"(Purple Cap) is secondary, the primary is winning the tournament. If we win the tournament I don't mind taking any wickets," the 25-year-old South African said. "Delhi has never reached the final since the IPL has begun, so we are glad to take the team to this height and now it's all about sealing it off. We have two days to regenerate, get some rest and hopefully make history."

At the beginning of the SRH run chase of 190 runs, Rabada picked the all-important wicket of David Warner, who came into the game with 546 runs ot his name in the season, and Rabada revealed he had a tiff to settle with the Aussie opener.

"Warner came quite hard in the previous game we played against them, so wanted to get one back at him. He is a fantastic player. There was a bit of swing and so wanted to go full and straight, and it paid off. He was a key player," Rabada said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage