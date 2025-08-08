Kagiso Rabada excited to play alongside young South Africa pacers in Australia series Kagiso Rabada shares his excitement to play alongside the young South Africa pacers in the upcoming three-match T20I and ODI series against Australia. He also highlighted the importance of grooming talents with Kwena Maphaka, but not more than sounding boards.

Durban:

Ahead of the ODI and T20I series against Australia, ace pacer Kagiso Rabada reflected on sharing the dressing room with young pacers. With the seniors being rested more often these days, the likes of Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger have risen to the occasion. Reflecting upon that, Rabada noted that it reminded him of his youth days and mentioned that he is excited to share the dressing room with the young pacers.

“You were talking earlier about when I came here for the first time, that kind of reminds me of the space that they're in. I'm sure they just want to do their best. They've got no fear. When you're young, you've got no fear at all. And yeah, I mean, I'm excited to see how they're going to go in their careers,” Rabada said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The 30-year-old also emphasised the importance of showing extra care to groom the newcomers, particularly Kwena, who lacks sufficient international experience. Rabada also noted that he will ultimately learn from their own experiences, and he doesn’t want to get too involved but act as a sounding board.

“Because of the fact that he's (Maphaka) a bowler as well, you know, kind of makes it more, from my point of view, that I'm obliged to almost take him under extra care. But I think he's going to learn, you know, from his own experiences as well and from his own journey. And we're just there to be a sounding board, you know, not necessarily get involved into their careers too much, but be sounding boards,” Rabada said.

Rabada reflects on long-term goals

Newly-appointed white-ball head coach Shukri Conrad has been trying various players to finalise squads for the T20 World Cup 2026 and the ODI World Cup 2027. The series against Australia holds massive importance in that regard. Rabada spoke on that and addressed both short-term and long-term goals for South Africa.

“You're looking at growing this team within the next year and a half. That's the bigger goal looking into 2027, but certainly a short-term goal leading into the 2026 (T20) World Cup, looking at guys like David (Miller) and Marco (Jansen) who are going to be back. That gives a bit more of solidification in terms of the team and in mainly experience,” he added.