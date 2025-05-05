Kagiso Rabada eligible to play after serving doping suspension as Gujarat Titans receive major boost Kagiso Rabada served a one-month ban and participated in an education and awareness programme. He had failed a dope test on January 21 during the SA20 and was informed of the same on April 1.

New Delhi:

In a major development, Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play again after serving his one-month doping suspension, which was commuted from three months. Rabada was suspended for the use of drug during the SA20 earlier in the year.

A statement from the South African Institute for Drug Free Sports (SAIDS) confirmed that the Proteas pacer had failed a dope test during the SA20 on January 21, and was notified of the same on April 1. The speedster returned home to South Africa for personal reasons and participated in an education and awareness programme.

"Mr. Rabada tested positive for a Substance of Abuse and was subsequently notified of the allegation of his doping offence on 1 April 2025. A provisional suspension was imposed and Mr. Rabada returned immediately to South Africa from India," the release said.

Rabada's return will be a major boost for Gujarat Titans as the pacer can now play in his team's clash against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. He featured in only two matches for the 2022 champions this season before returning home due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, it is unlikely that South Africa will impose further punishment on Rabada. The pacer also regretted the offence. "As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” Rabada said in the statement.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations," he added.

With the case looking closed, Rabada would also be available for the World Test Championship 21025 final against Australia in June.