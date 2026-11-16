Kagiso Rabada denies being complacent, defends his side after conceding 400 runs against Bangladesh

South Africa kicked off its Test series by taking on Bangladesh in the first Test. The two sides met at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg from November 15th, and the Proteas got off to an exceptional start to the game. Bowling first after losing the toss, Kagiso Rabada’s first spell put Bangladesh in trouble, as the side played exceptional cricket in the early stages.

South Africa had Bangladesh reduced to a score of 121 for 5, but Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das launched a brilliant counterattack. Hridoy scored 137 runs in 227 deliveries, and Litton Das amassed 120 runs off 179 deliveries as South Africa posted a total of 400 runs in the first innings.

Speaking on the same, Rabada took centre stage and reflected on the performance his side put in the first innings. He denied claims that the Proteas got complacent and backed his side to improve going forward in the Test.

"That's the one thing that we guarded against: being complacent. I don't think we came into this complacent. We worked really hard during the week, extremely hard, and it was really hot too. Coming off that series against Australia, that would have taken a bit out of us too. I remember after my first spell, it felt like I'd bowled 40 overs already. You've got to understand that that's just the nature of cricket. You've got to perform with the calendar that's in front of you,” Rabada was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Rabada pointed out where South Africa was found lacking with the ball

It is interesting to note that Rabada claimed that the surface in Johannesburg is one that takes time getting used to. He opined that the Wanderers Stadium is not an easy place to bowl, and the bowlers can get punished very easily if they miss their line and length.

"The Wanderers is not an easy place to bowl. If you miss your length, either short or full, you can get punished. I don't think we bowled in partnerships as well as we would have liked to. That's what you need to do here at the Wanderers. Perhaps we just let them off the hook here and there and didn't string together enough dots or enough wicket-taking balls, especially with the old ball. I wouldn't say we're absolutely happy with that. But we're just in the position that we are in right now and we've got to fight,” Rabada said.

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