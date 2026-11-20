South Africa got off to a good start to their Test series against Bangladesh; the Proteas registered a brilliant victory in the first Test of the series, defeating the side by nine wickets to take the lead in the series, after playing some brilliant cricket. It is worth noting that despite South Africa’s brilliant win, the fan turnout at the Wanderers Stadium was relatively low.

On day 1, around 9,000 people were in attendance at the venue, but it dropped to 2,000 on the subsequent days, for a total of 23,500 spectators throughout the match, in a stadium that has a capacity of 30,000 people.

Speaking on the same, Player of the Match, Kagiso Rabada, who put forth a brilliant performance, came forward and asked for more fan turnout in the next Test match and hoped for improved support from the fans in the subsequent games.

"The crowd creates more of a vibe. Coming into the day's play, it feels like a (domestic) four-day game, you know. We know that there's still a lot on the line and a lot to play for. It was really hard to get the energy right up and I don't think it's something that we could have controlled," Rabada said after the game.

"We didn't enjoy the fact that they were strutting around in that first innings. We just wanted to stop that. And that's where the aggression came in," Rabada explained.

Rabada opened up on his performance with the bat

Furthermore, apart from performing with the ball, Rabada also amassed 72 runs to his name in the first innings, talked about his performance, and opened up on how tough he finds batting.

"I find batting to be incredibly hard. I don't know how the batters do that, day in, day out. Maybe I could work on it a lot more. I just put a lot of focus on my bowling because I really want to win games with the ball. That takes a lot of capacity. The batting takes a backseat a lot of the time. When the game's on the line, that's when I try and really apply myself,” Rabada said.

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