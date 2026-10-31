Kagiso Rabada breaks Dale Steyn's world record with early twin blows in third Test vs Australia

New Delhi:

South Africa ace pacer Kagiso Rabada broke Dale Steyn’s world record in the fourth innings of the third Test against Australia at Newlands in Cape Town. Chasing 288 runs to win the match and the series, the visitors suffered two early blows as Matthew Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne failed to make an impact. In the absence of Steve Smith, Labuschagne was expected to play a bigger role in the match, but he flopped, which means it can very well put his Test spot in question.

Notably, Renshaw was the first one to get back to the pavilion. He played a vital knock of 74 runs in the first innings, but in the second, a feather touch led to an inside edge and he was gone for a golden duck. That immediately put Australia on the back foot and only three balls later, Labuschagne too made his way back.

Rabada trapped him LBW and even though Labuschagne opted for a review, the DRS didn’t save him. With that, Rabada became the quickest pacer ever to claim 350 Test wickets. He beat Steyn for the record, who achieved the feat in 14,719 balls. Rabada, in the meantime, took 13,808 balls. Waqar Younis, Malcolm Marshal and Mitchell Starc are third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Overall, Rabada became only the fourth South Africa cricketer to claim 350 Test wickets, joining Dale Steyn (439), Shaun Pollock (421), and Makhaya Ntini (390).

Australia on verge of great collapse

After two early strikes, Rabada managed to keep up with the momentum and in the seventh over of the innings, he picked up the prized wicket of Travis Head. The Australia opener departed for 14 runs off 26 balls and after which, South Africa looked the favourite to get the job done.

Things went on to get much easier for South Africa, as Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Josh Inglis, Alex Carey and Cooper Connolly went in space of just two runs as the visitors were reduced to 42/6 at one stage. With that, it’s now and a matter of when and not if for South Africa, who are eyeing a famous series win.

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