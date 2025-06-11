Kagiso Rabada breaks Allan Donald's record, equals Jasprit Bumrah's with five-wicket haul in WTC final Kagiso Rabada broke Allan Donald's record for most wickets in Test cricket for South Africa. He stands fourth on the overall list. With the five-wicket haul against Australia, he also equalled Jasprit Bumrah for most wickets in WTC history.

London:

Kagiso Rabada has broken multiple records with a five-wicket haul against Australia in the World Test Championship finale at the iconic Lord’s. The South Africa international started the day with back-to-back wickets of Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green. Towards the end of the first innings, Rabada dismissed Beau Webster, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to complete his five-wicket haul and with that, he cemented his spot in the Lord’s honours board.

Rabada surpasses Allan Doland in elite list

With a five-wicket haul, Rabada now stands fourth on the list of most wickets by a South Africa international in Test cricket history. He surpassed Allan Doland on the list. After the innings, Rabada spoke on the achievement, stating that the records are good but his primary job is to keep running and bowl well for the team.

“That's all secondary (climbing the wicket-takers list for SA). The primary is to keep running in and doing the job. Means a lot to get past Allan Donald, what a legend,” Rabada said.

Most wickets for South Africa in Tests:

Wickets Player 439 Dale Steyn 421 Shaun Pollock 390 Makhaya Ntini 331 Kagiso Rabada 330 Allan Donald

Rabada equalled Jasprit Bumrah’s record in WTC history

With the five-wicket haul, Rabada now equalled Jasprit Bumrah’s record of most wickets in WTC history. Both the modern-day legends have 156 wickets to their name in the competition. Nathan Lyon tops the charts with 210 wickets, while Pat Cummins, R Ashwin and Mitchell Starc stand second, third and fourth with 200, 195 and 171 scalps to their name, respectively.

Most wickets in WTC history:

Wickets Player 210 Nathan Lyon 200 Pat Cummins 195 R Ashwin 171 Mitchell Starc 156 Kagiso Rabada 156 Jasprit Bumrah

