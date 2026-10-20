Justin Langer makes shocking claim related to Sandpapergate saga, says 'ball hasn't reverse swung since'

New Delhi:

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer has reignited the debate surrounding the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal. He made a shocking claim that Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft bore the consequences of a practice he believes extended beyond Australian cricket.

Explaining his point, the current Lucknow Super Giants head coach noted the decline of reverse swing in international cricket following the Cape Town incident. He further highlighted that the way Smith and Warner were treated in England made him feel disgusted.

The former opener also praised a remark by ex-England allrounder Andrew Flintoff, invoking the phrase “those in glass houses” while criticising the public reaction to the Australian players. Langer’s comments suggest he believes the punishment and scrutiny directed at the trio were not confined to the actions of one team.

“In my opinion, Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft took the fall not just for Australian cricket, but for cricketers all around the world. The ball hasn't reverse-swung anywhere in the world since that day. When everyone was pouring judgment on Australia—the Prime Minister banging his chest, the smug documentaries, and the disgusting behavior toward Steve and David in England—it made me sick. But Freddie Flintoff summed it up best in three words: those in glass houses,” said Langr in an interaction on the 'The Middle With Watto' show on Amazon Prime.

Sandpapergate Scandal - What is it?

The scandal erupted during the 2018 Test against South Africa in Cape Town, when television footage showed Bancroft using sandpaper on the ball. The discovery triggered an investigation and led Cricket Australia to remove all three players from the squad and send them home. Tim Paine subsequently took over as captain for the fourth Test.

Cricket Australia imposed a nine-month suspension on Bancroft, while Smith and Warner received 12-month bans from international cricket. Warner was also given a lifetime leadership ban.

The fallout extended to the coaching staff. Darren Lehmann, who was in charge of Australia during the series, was sacked after its conclusion. Langer was appointed as his replacement and remained in the role until February 2022.

Now, the controversy has once again brought renewed attention to ball-tampering practices in the sport. Langer’s comments highlight a broader concern in cricket surrounding reverse swing.

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