Justin Langer in consideration to replace Andy Flower as LSG head coach for IPL 2024 - Report

Former Australia cricketer and head coach Justin Langer is in line to become Lucknow Super Giants head coach ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Andy Flower was at the helm of the team in IPL 2022 and 2023 editions but he contract with the franchise concluded earlier this year. LSG made it to the playoffs in both seasons but couldn't lift the trophy under the watchful eyes of Flower. The team finished at the third position in the league stage in both editions and ended up losing the Eliminator on both occasions.

Coming back to Langer being in line to become LSG head coach, the discussions are underway between both parties according to a report in Cricbuzz. If the negotiations go well, then there is every possibility that the franchise will make an official announcement soon. Moreover, the report also added further that several rounds of discussions between the LSG franchise and Langer have already taken place.

Justin Langer has an exceptional record especially as a coach in T20 cricket. Perth Scorchers won the Big Bash League (BBL) title three times during his tenure as a head coach with the team while Australia Men's team also won the T20 World Cup 2021 held in UAE when he was at the helm of the side. Meanwhile, there are no discussions around making any other changes to the support staff that comprises Morne Morkel, Jonty Rhodes, and Vijay Dahiya who are bowling, fielding and assistant coaches respectively. Hence, they are likely to continue at their respective positions for now.

Among other teams, it is also expected that several other teams who didn't perform according to the expectations will be making changes in personnel in the coaching staff. However, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to retain Chandrakant Pandit and the coaching staff despite the team finishing at seventh position in IPL 2023 in the absence of their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

