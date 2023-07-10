Monday, July 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Justin Langer in consideration to replace Andy Flower as LSG head coach for IPL 2024 - Report

Justin Langer in consideration to replace Andy Flower as LSG head coach for IPL 2024 - Report

Lucknow Super Giants made it to the playoffs under the coaching staff led by Andy Flower but couldn't win the trophy. Now it remains to be seen if Langer takes up the top job ahead of the next season.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2023 17:18 IST
LSG, Justin Langer, IPL, IPL 2023, IPL 2024
Image Source : PTI LSG's current head coach Andy Flower's contract ended after IPL 2023

Former Australia cricketer and head coach Justin Langer is in line to become Lucknow Super Giants head coach ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Andy Flower was at the helm of the team in IPL 2022 and 2023 editions but he contract with the franchise concluded earlier this year. LSG made it to the playoffs in both seasons but couldn't lift the trophy under the watchful eyes of Flower. The team finished at the third position in the league stage in both editions and ended up losing the Eliminator on both occasions.

Coming back to Langer being in line to become LSG head coach, the discussions are underway between both parties according to a report in Cricbuzz. If the negotiations go well, then there is every possibility that the franchise will make an official announcement soon. Moreover, the report also added further that several rounds of discussions between the LSG franchise and Langer have already taken place.

Justin Langer has an exceptional record especially as a coach in T20 cricket. Perth Scorchers won the Big Bash League (BBL) title three times during his tenure as a head coach with the team while Australia Men's team also won the T20 World Cup 2021 held in UAE when he was at the helm of the side. Meanwhile, there are no discussions around making any other changes to the support staff that comprises Morne Morkel, Jonty Rhodes, and Vijay Dahiya who are bowling, fielding and assistant coaches respectively. Hence, they are likely to continue at their respective positions for now. 

Among other teams, it is also expected that several other teams who didn't perform according to the expectations will be making changes in personnel in the coaching staff. However, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to retain Chandrakant Pandit and the coaching staff despite the team finishing at seventh position in IPL 2023 in the absence of their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Related Stories
Amir to play IPL? Pakistan pacer reveals his plans as he is set to get British passport in 2024

Amir to play IPL? Pakistan pacer reveals his plans as he is set to get British passport in 2024

India tour of West Indies 2023: Comparing Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad's T20 stats with Tilak

India tour of West Indies 2023: Comparing Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad's T20 stats with Tilak

Major change in impact player rule during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Major change in impact player rule during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News