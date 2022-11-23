Justin Langer blasts Cricket Australia, reveals real reasons about why he was replaced as head coach

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Langer hits back at Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia is currently under a lot of scrutiny, be it regarding its policies, the fitness of the players, or the infamous workload management, the Aussie cricket board has loads of problems to address and they are finding it pretty difficult to streamline things. Amidst everything that has been happening inside & outside the board, former player & coach Justin Langer has come out and has finally decided to address what went wrong in his coaching stint after their 2021 T20 World Cup victory.

Justin Langer, as fierce as he was in his playing days carried on the same perspective and attitude in his coaching stint. The intensity that Langer wore as a shining piece of armour irked many around him, especially the group that he was handling and taking care of. Glimpses of it have been showcased in Amazon Prime's 'The Test' documentary that plays around the Aussie cricketing scenario after the sandpaper gate. After the T20 World Cup victory, Langer was expecting a long extension of his contract, but Cricket Australia had some other plans for him. After Tim Paine's exit as the Aussie Test captain, Cricket Australia made some massive changes and one of them was sacking Langer. Now the former Australia player & coach has come out and spilled some unspoken truth about what happened behind the scenes.

Justin Langer said:

I made it a point to speak to Pat Cummins. He said the same thing to me about five times 'this might be brutally honest'. I said, Pat, there isn't anything brutal about your feedback. According to me what is brutal is everything that is being said behind my back through the media or through the sources. Nobody is ready to tell me anything and I have always been open to it. People say that I am very intense, but they are mistaking intensity for honesty.

Langers's excerpts certainly point out the fact Langer's methods weren't going down very well with the team and he refrained from appeasing people around him. As far as Langer's credentials and credibility goes as a coach, he has led the Aussies to an Ashes victory and a T20 World Cup victory.

