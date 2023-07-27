'Justice for Sanju' - Twitter fumes as Ishan Kishan pips Sanju Samson to don wicketkeeping gloves in 1st ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sanju Samson

Twitter has erupted with a wide array of reactions after India have gone in with Ishan Kishan over Sanju Samson as their wicketkeeper-batter for the first ODI at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Apart from the move to give the wicketkeeping duties to Ishan, the Rohit Sharma-led side has handed ODI debut to right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar.

Ishan is known for batting in the top order and predominantly bats as an opener and hence with the top order stacked up with some established names, it was expected that Samson will get the nod ahead of Ishan but it hasn't transpired that way. In the absence of their regular keeper-batter in the ODI circuit KL Rahul, the three-match ODI series against West Indies is being perceived as an opportunity for yet another wicketkeeper to make a case for himself with the ODI World Cup fast approaching.

Ishan last played against Australia at Wankhede in ODIs on March 17, on the other hand, Samson last donned the bleed blue in ODIs when India toured New Zealand in November 2022. Samson is regarded as one of the most unfortunate players going around in the Indian cricketing circles at the moment as it is widely argued that he hasn't got enough opportunities to express himself and cement his place in the ODI set-up.

Ishan who has already hit a double ton in One-Day internationals averages over 40 with the bat in the format and would like to stamp his authority on the game and also on the series if he continues to be the preferred option going forward in the bilateral contest.

On the other hand, Mukesh Kumar who recently made his Test debut in the second Test against the West Indies has been rewarded for putting up some impressive performances in the domestic circuit.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news of Sanju Samson's non-selection in the first ODI against West Indies:

