'Just wanna go home' - Daren Sammy posts as West Indies stranded in Kolkata amid West Asia war

Kolkata:

West Indies’ 2026 T20 World Cup journey came to an end following a five-wicket defeat to India in the final Super Eights clash at Eden Gardens. Since the defeat, the squad has been stranded in Kolkata for nearly five days, with travel restrictions in place due to the ongoing West Asia war. Head coach Daren Sammy voiced his frustration on X, posting, “I just wanna go home.”

Shortly after, he posted again, asking for any sort of update that will help them understand the situation. “At least an update, tell us something. Today, tmw, next week. It's been five days,” Sammy wrote.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had reached out to West Indies earlier in the week, informing them that a chartered flight would be arranged for the team from Kolkata to the Caribbean islands, via London. However, no follow-up information was shared as the team management waits for an update.

ICC arrange travel for Zimbabwe

Like West Indies, Zimbabwe too were stranded in India due to the crisis. The Sikandar Raza-led side was living in Delhi after their final Super Eights game against South Africa. On Wednesday, ICC finally arranged a solution for the first batch of Zimbabweans who left for home. The governing body encountered multiple logistical challenges in the process and are still in touch with several airlines to rework the travel arrangement for the rest of the players.

“Zimbabwe Cricket confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men's team participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Due to flight availability and revised routing, the squad will return to Harare in batches. Zimbabwe's original travel route was via Dubai on an Emirates flight but it had to be altered. It has been learnt that Zimbabwe are now travelling to Harare via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,” it further read.

Slowly, travel plans are expected to be planned for West Indies as well. With South Africa eliminated last night, the ICC will also have to figure out their travel itinerary.

