'Just incredible': RR captain Riyan Parag gives his take after his side's thrilling win over Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad :

Game 9 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Gujarat Titans taking on Rajasthan Royals. The two sides locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on April 4, and after a thrilling clash, Rajasthan Royals managed to come out on top after a stellar performance.

Posting a target of 211 runs, Rajasthan limited Titans to just 204 after a brilliant bowling display by Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, and Ravi Bishnoi. With the win secured, RR skipper Riyan Parag came forward and talked about the winning moment and the tactical changes that he made.

"It was just incredible I think. I took a chance, thinking that let's just go full and fast. And the way the boys delivered, you can see as my voice is like cracking up, I was just shouting. I was just so excited over the fact they executed as they wanted, and it's just insane,” Riyan Parag said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Ravi Bishnoi weighed in on his performance after the game

It is worth noting that star spinner Ravi Bishnoi won the Player of the Match award. Bishnoi was crucial for RR, as his spell of four wickets helped the inaugural champions open the game up and turn the tide in their favour as they defeated Gujarat Titans on their home turf.

“Last season was a difficult one. But I tried to stick to my processes. I know that if I miss my length, I will get hit for sixes, that was my only weakness. I played the whole season, even for India and I tried to work on my lengths. If they hit me from my length, then I'm happy with that. Today also you saw when I went full, I got hit but not off a good length,” Bishnoi said.

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