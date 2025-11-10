'Just a word of caution': Sunil Gavaskar warns India women's cricketers against false promises after World Cup Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and warned the India women's team against false promises by brands and the media after their historic Women's World Cup win in November 2025.

The India women’s cricket team scripted history; led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the side clinched their maiden Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa in the summit clash of the tournament at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

After the World Cup win, several awards have been received by the stars of the side, with many receiving many awards for their contributions in the World Cup as well. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and warned the women’s cricketers not to fall for fake promises made by brands.

“Just a word of caution to the girls. Please don’t get disappointed if some of the promised awards don’t come to you. In India, advertisers and brands and individuals are quick to jump on the bandwagon and try and get free publicity for themselves on the shoulders of the winners,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for mid-day.

“Have a look at the full-page advertising and hoardings congratulating the team. Unless they are team and individual players’ sponsors, the rest are only trying to promote their brands or themselves and giving nothing to the ones who have brought glory to Indian cricket," he added.

Gavaskar spoke about his personal experience

It is worth noting that Sunil Gavaskar was an integral part of the Indian team that lifted the World Cup in 1983. Gavaskar recalled how that victory was a huge thing for Indian cricket, and it was followed with heavy media coverage.

“The 1983 team also were made many promises with loads of coverage in the media then. Almost all never materialised. The media can’t be blamed as they were happy to carry the lofty announcements, not realising that they also were being used by these shameless people. So girls, don’t fret if these shameless ones are using your win to promote themselves," he wrote.

