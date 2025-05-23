Josh Hazlewood unlikely to return for IPL 2025 league stage, set to be available for playoffs: Report Josh Hazlewood is very unlikely to feature for the remainder of the IPL 2025 league stage. The Australia international suffered a shoulder injury and has been in rehab since. He is likely to feature in the playoffs.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to feature in the remaining league matches. The Australia international was dealing with a shoulder niggle and was unavailable for RCB’s final league game against Chennai Super Kings before the tournament was paused due to a cross-border conflict. The cricketer returned to Australia and has been in rehab since then.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood is planning to return to India ahead of the playoffs, but a date hasn’t been finalised yet. The 34-year-old isn’t hurrying things, keeping the World Test Championship final against South Africa in mind. Notably, RCB will play two more games in the league stage - against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively. Both matches are important for the Rajat Patidar-led side, given that they are in pursuit of finishing in the top 2, which will allow the team an additional opportunity to play the final.

Notably, Hazlewood had a rough home season, as the cricketer dealt with multiple injuries last year. He suffered a calf strain during the five-match Test series against India and later, a side injury that ruled him out of the Sri Lanka Tests and the Champions Trophy. Nevertheless, he was been phenomenal for RCB this season, clinching 18 wickets in 10 matches and is currently the fourth-leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Australia team members will leave for England on May 29 to play the WTC final. However, only Josh Hazlewood and Josh Inglis have been permitted to play the playoffs in the IPL. They will be available till the final on June 3, before flying to join the rest of the squad. In the meantime, RCB have announced Tim Seifert as Tom Bethell’s replacement for the playoffs. The England international will leave ahead of the playoffs.