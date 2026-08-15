Josh Hazlewood sets new record with six-wicket haul in first Test vs Bangladesh in Darwin

Darwin:

Star pacer Josh Hazlewood became the ninth Australian bowler to pick up 300 wickets in Test cricket. He reached the milestone on Day 3 of Australia’s opening Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. He registered the milestone during his six-wicket haul, during which the pacer dismissed Mominul Haque, Najmul Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain.

With that, he joined Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc as the fourth member of Australia’s current attack to reach 300 Test wickets. The quartet now holds a unique place in Test history as they are the only attack to have played together after each of its members had passed the 300-wicket mark.

Meanwhile, Hazlewood entered the match needing five wickets to reach the milestone. His recent Test career had been disrupted by injury, with the fast bowler featuring in only six of Australia’s previous 14 Tests and none during the preceding 12 months. His selection for the opening match had also been debated, with Scott Boland considered as another option.

Hazlewood’s first six-wicket haul in 9 years

The decision to pick Hazlewood was based on a surface that offered little assistance to Australia’s bowling group. While Bangladesh’s batters proved difficult to dislodge, Hazlewood repeatedly produced breakthroughs. His figures eventually improved further when Ebadot became his sixth victim, giving Hazlewood his first six-wicket Test innings since nine years ago.

Only Glenn McGrath, Pat Cummins and Dennis Lillee have taken 300 Test wickets for Australia at a lower bowling average than Hazlewood’s 24.02.

“You don't really think about those sort of milestones when you're playing. I guess it's probably something you look back on at the end. But I guess just to see the other names there, and I'm playing with three of them, so yeah, it's pretty cool,” Hazlewood told Kayo Sports after his 300th wicket.

Reflecting on Bangladesh’s resistance, Hazlewood said the conditions made sustained pressure essential.

"They hung in there tough. Yeah, it's pretty hard work out there on that track. We probably stuck it out, we didn't let the runs flow too quickly there at the end. It was just that Bangladesh hung in there nice and tough, and it was tough to get wickets out there, so it was a good effort,” Hazlewood said.

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