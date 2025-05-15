Josh Hazlewood set to rejoin RCB to complete IPL 2025: Report Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was doubtful for the rest of the 2025 edition of the IPL with a shoulder niggle that ruled him out of the clash against the Chennai Super Kings. With the WTC final and its preparations round the corner, Australia too wouldn't want to risk their first-choice pacer.

Bengaluru:

Australia and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood is set to rejoin his franchise ahead of the restart of the ongoing edition of the IPL. Hazlewood was unlikely to return following a shoulder niggle, which kept him out of the May 3 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with an eye on the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa.

As per a Sportstar report, RCB have been able to get Hazlewood's services back for the remainder of the IPL 2025 edition. However, the franchise is unclear about his travel plans but the pacer is likely to arrive in Bengaluru in a day or two. RCB will kick off the last leg of the tournament against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who too will miss the services of English all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Cricket Australia (CA) supported its players and gave them a free hand to decide if they wanted to return for the rest of the season or not. Apart from Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc (DC), Josh Inglis (PBKS), Pat Cummins and Travis Head (both SRH) are part of both IPL and Australia's WTC Final squad.

With Cummins and Head have agreed to return since the Sunrisers Hyderabad are not going ahead to the playoffs, the uncertainty remains around the return of Mitchell Starc and Josh Inglis. Jake Fraser-McGurk, another Australian, who was part of the PBKS vs DC clash in Dharamsala, was reportedly shaken by the whole incident, followed by the evacuation process and hence, has decided to pull out due to personal reasons.

For RCB, the rest of the overseas contingent has returned for the last leg of the IPL. Lungi Ngidi and Jacob Bethell will be the player duo, who will not be available for RCB for the playoffs and will leave for the UK to join their respective teams for international duties.