Josh Hazlewood ruled out of T20Is against Scotland, likely to be available for England series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Josh Hazlewood.

Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the T20I series against Scotland starting September 4 with a calf strain. Hazlewood sustained the injury during training last week and therefore Cricket Australia has named Riley Meredith as his replacement.

As per reports, Hazlewood's injury is not major and he is expected to regain bowling fitness shortly. He is still in contention for the white-ball series against England which includes three T20Is and five ODIs.

However, the selectors may look to manage Hazlewood's workload carefully ahead of a busy home summer which includes the marquee five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India starting November 22.

On the other hand, Meredith is fully fit and has had enough game time recently. He represented Somerset in the T20 Blast and the One Day Cup this season and is in red-hot form.

Meredith snared 14 wickets in 12 games for Somerset during the T20 Blast at an average of 22.78 and an economy rate of 7.59. Meredith also picked up six wickets in three games for Somerset in the One Day Cup including a four-wicket haul against Middlesex at Lord's. Meredith averages 21.33 in the One Day Cup and has conceded runs at an economy rate of 5.12.

Somerset have marched into the final of the One Day Cup and will take on Glamorgan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on September 22.

Australia's T20I squad vs Scotland and England:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Riley Meredith, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia's tour of Scotland