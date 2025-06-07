Josh Hazlewood reminds of his past success in England ahead of WTC final against South Africa Josh Hazlewood reminded of his past success in England and particularly at Lord's ahead of Australia's WTC final against South Africa. Meanwhile, his spot is not guaranteed in the playing XI at the moment, as Australia may pick Scott Boland as well.

New Delhi:

Despite being extremely successful in red-ball cricket in recent years, Josh Hazlewood’s place is not guaranteed for the upcoming World Test Championship final against South Africa at the iconic Lord’s. Captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are the two regular choice pacers, while for the third choice, the team management can choose either Hazlewood or Scott Boland.

Notably, Boland featured in the last WTC final against India in 2023, where he clinched three wickets. Hazlewood, on the other hand, was recently dealing with injury concerns, which forced the cricketer to miss the last couple of league games in the IPL. Nevertheless, he bounced back well in the playoffs, helping RCB win their maiden IPL trophy.

Hazlewood has since joined the rest of the players in England for the preparations of the WTC final. He seems to be confident of doing well against the Proteas, having stated that he has bowled well and ticked a lot of boxes in the nets. The 34-year-old also reminded of his past success in England and particularly at the Lord’s.

“Today is sort of post-flight and just to get moving. I will probably nail down a few more overs tomorrow and then over the next few days, tick a lot of boxes. I ticked over some good overs just before the (IPL) Final in Ahmedabad in different weather than this and it was quite a tough session,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“Any time I bowl in England I'm reasonably confident. I've had some good tours here over the last 10 years and Lord's in particular. I haven't lost before at Lord's yet as a player, certainly in red-ball cricket for sure and we have had a couple of good wins there over the years,” he added.

Hazlewood picked up five wickets the last time he played at the Lord’s. It was against England during the 2023 Ashes tour.