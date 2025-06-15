'Josh Hazlewood prioritising IPL over national team raises eyebrows': Johnson after Australia's WTC final loss Josh Hazlewood rejoined the resumed Indian Premier League 2025, while some Australian players did not return. Former Australia speedster Mitchell Johnson has criticised Hazlewood for 'prioritising IPL over national team.'

New Delhi:

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has come down hard on Australian bowlers following the team's loss to South Africa in the World Test Championship 2025 final at Lord's. Being considered as strong favourites heading into the contest, the Aussies went down to the Proteas after failing to defend 282 in the final as the Proteas went back with an ICC title after 27 years.

Johnson has called Hazlewood for prioritising the resumed Indian Premier League 2025 over national duty. "We've seen concerns about Hazlewood's fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritise returning to the delayed Indian Premier League over his national team preparations raised eyebrows," wrote Johnson, who played six IPL seasons, representing Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) and Mumbai Indians, in the West Australian.

Johnson questions Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins and Lyon's future

Meanwhile, the former quick has also questioned the future of Australia's star quartet of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. "Our successful 'big four' bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon can't be taken for granted as a lock going forward either.

"If veteran players are sticking around just for the Ashes as a send-off, it does beg the question of whether that's the right mindset. It's crucial that we embrace the future and build confidence in selecting our next Test players," added Johnson.

Johnson highlights fringe players not getting called into the team

Meanwhile, the former left-arm quick also highlighted the likes of Sam Konstas and Scott Boland not getting many chances in the team. "Players on the fringe such as Sam Konstas, Josh Inglis and Scott Boland, despite being 36, have a different mentality. They're eager to prove themselves every time they get a chance.

"I'm not being overly critical of an ageing team which has achieved plenty together. Our established players including the senior bowling quartet, Usman Khawaja, (Steve) Smith and (Marnus) Labuschagne have achieved some great things."

He said that the upcoming Test series against the West Indies was the right opportunity to give deserving players an opportunity to showcase their talent. "It's essential to consider when the right time is to make some tough calls. The upcoming three-Test Windies tour seems like an excellent opportunity to give deserving players a chance to shine, and the finger injury to Smith might have the silver lining of prompting some regeneration.

"Finding a specialist No. 3 is crucial, and with the form Labuschagne has shown over the past 18 months, it’s hard to justify moving him back into that position. Trying to make changes in all top-three batting slots at once would indeed be risky, and I don’t think the selectors will go that route," he argued.

"Konstas looms as a solid option for the pitches in the West Indies, especially with an experienced player in Khawaja alongside him," he added.