Josh Hazlewood opens up on retirement plans after Ashes 2025, says 'I don't think...' Australian players are focusing on the upcoming Ashes series against England at home later this year. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood has opened up on retirement plans, stating that if this is the last time, the much-famous pace trio plays together.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has opened up on speculations around his retirement after the upcoming Ashes. The marquee Test series between Australia and England is set to be played in November this year which is being speculated that could be the last time the famous pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Hazlewood plays together.

While Cummins is the youngest among them, Starc has already retired from the shortest format to prioritise playing Tests. On the other hand, Hazlewood has, over the years, been injury prone and missed quite a few matches before. However, the 34-year-old has stated that he is not in a position to say anything about retirements as of now as all three bowlers love playing Test cricket.

"I don't think we're in a position now to say anything, but I think you might sit back at the end and have a think about it. I think everyone still loves the format of Test cricket. There's plenty of Tests coming up in the next two years. There's another cycle of the World Test Championship so there's a lot of things still exciting about Test Cricket, not just the Ashes. I think we've still got a few more games left in us yet," Hazlewood said as quoted by SEN Radio.

Josh Hazlewood hopeful of Australia's fast bowling future

Moreover, Josh Hazlewood is hopeful of Australia's next generation of fast bowlers. He noted that a lot of them are doing well in the Sheffield Shield at the domestic level as well as in white-ball cricket for Australia. Notably, Australia have also been trying different players in T20Is and ODIs over the years when the main players are resting.

"I probably don't want to name names, but I think there's been a lot coming through the white-ball system in the last few years. We've got good Shield bowlers at every state, and I think it's just a matter of opportunity once they get their chance in Test colours. In that format, I think they'll do a great job so there's never any shortage of fast bowlers around Australia, I don't think," Hazlewood further added.