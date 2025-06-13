Josh Hazlewood-Mitchell Starc break 50-year-old record with resilient partnership against South Africa Star Australia pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc impressed with the bat in the World Test Championship final, and broke the 50-year-old record of the highest 10th wicket partnership in an ICC final.

South Africa and Australia have locked horns across three days of brilliant cricket. Both sides locked horns at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in the World Test Championship 2025 final from June 20. The clash began with Australia coming into bat first and posting a total of 212 runs in the first innings.

The side then limited the Proteas to a score of 138 runs in the first innings. As the Aussies aimed at increasing their lead in the second innings, it was the brilliant partnership between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood that put the side in a commanding position.

After the side’s batting order failed to put in a good showing, with just Alex Carey scoring 43 runs. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood stood firm at the crease. Starc remained unbeaten throughout the innings, scoring 58* runs in 136 deliveries, with Hazlewood scoring 17 runs in 53 deliveries.

Both batters built a partnership of 59 runs, which went on to become the highest 10th-wicket partnership in an ICC final, breaking the 50-year-old record of Dennis Lillee & Jeff Thomson and their partnership of 41 runs.

South Africa limit Australia to 207 in second innings

Speaking of the ongoing game between South Africa and Australia, it was all thanks to the brilliance of Mitchell Starc and Hazelwood in the backend of the innings that Australia managed to post 207 runs in the second innings, providing South Africa with a target of 282 runs to win the game.

The Proteas got off to a horrid start to the run chase as they lost opener Ryan Rickelton early into the second innings. With a blazing start to the run chase, Australia will be looking to capitalise.

Highest 10th wicket p'ship in ICC Finals:

59 - Josh Hazlewood & Mitchell Starc vs SA, Lord's (ICC WTC Final 2025)

41 - Dennis Lillee & Jeff Thomson vs WI, Lord's (ICC CWC 1975)

22 - Balvinder Sandhu & Syed Kirmani vs WI, Lord's (ICC CWC 1983)

