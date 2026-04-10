Josh Hazlewood injury update: Will Australia pacer play today for RCB vs RR in IPL 2026 clash at Guwahati?

Guwahati:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals are two of the three unbeaten teams so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two teams are scheduled to lock horns today at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. RCB have won both their matches so far, even without one of their premier bowlers, Josh Hazlewood, who joined the squad ahead of the season but has not played a single game yet.

He is unlikely to play the game against the table-toppers Rajasthan Royals as well as the fast bowler is yet to recover from injury completely. His absence continues to be a blow for RCB as Hazlewood was one of the standout performers for them during their title triumph last year, picking up 25 wickets in just 12 matches.

For the unversed, Hazlewood has been struggling with injuries over the last few months, as he missed the entire Ashes and the T20 World Cup as well. He first suffered a hamstring injury, which ruled him out of the Ashes opener and while recovering, he sustained an Achilles injury that forced him to miss the rest of the Ashes and the following T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

However, there were hopes that he would recover in time for IPL 2026. But he hasn't been able to regain full fitness but is with the squad and rehabilitating with the IPL 2025 champions. It seems that the Aussie pacer will require the medical clearance from Cricket Australia as well before taking the field in the ongoing IPL season.

RCB not missing Hazlewood yet?

Meanwhile, RCB have not missed Josh Hazlewood yet in IPL 2026, with Jacob Duffy doing a fine job with the new ball. In two matches so far, he has picked up five wickets, three against SRH and two against CSK, and on both occasions, he struck with the new ball.

With the Rajasthan Royals openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - in great form, RCB will need Duffy to be on song in Guwahati as well and hope that he strikes early today.

Also Read