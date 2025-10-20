Josh Hazlewood fires warning ahead of Ashes with fiery spell vs India in Perth Josh Hazlewood starred in Australia's ODI win over India in Perth, taking key wickets on a pacey pitch. He backed similar conditions for the upcoming Ashes and expressed confidence in his fitness, aiming to play all five Tests as Pat Cummins recovers from injury.

Perth:

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood delivered a clinical performance to lead his side to a commanding victory over India in the opening ODI of the three-match series, held at the Perth Stadium. The pacer exploited the pace and bounce of the surface masterfully, claiming two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, which unsettled India’s batting.

Hazlewood set the tone for a dominant bowling display. Alongside Mitchell Starc and Nathan Ellis, Hazlewood helped reduce India to a precarious 25 for 3 within the first 10 overs, a blow from which the visitors never recovered. The Shubman Gill-led side failed to gain momentum, eventually succumbing to a heavy defeat in a rain-affected game.

Speaking after the game, Hazlewood expressed satisfaction with his rhythm and hinted at his growing confidence as Australia ramps up preparations for the upcoming Ashes series against England, starting November 21. The fast bowler also advocated for similar pitch conditions in the Ashes, praising the bounce and pace offered on the surface.

“Perth always offers some nice bounce and pace, which has served us well in the past, especially with our bowlers who all offer something different,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by The Age following the game. “It was a nice start. [My] rhythm felt good off the back of New Zealand. Everything is feeling good at the moment, a nice way to start the build [to the Ashes],” he added.

Hazlewood confident of playing full Ashes

With regular skipper Pat Cummins currently sidelined due to a lower back injury, Hazlewood’s fitness and form come as a timely boost for Australia. Addressing the physical toll of fast bowling, he acknowledged that managing minor injuries is part and parcel of a quick’s career. However, he emphasised his readiness for the long series ahead.

“Every fast bowler has a niggle or two, and after a while, it just becomes part of your routine as a quick. My body feels great right now. I am very confident of getting through all five [Tests] without any dramas,” he concluded.