Josh Hazlewood's fifer, middle order brilliance help Australia beat West Indies in 1st Test Australia defeated West Indies in the first Test of the three-match series by 159 runs to start their new World Test Championship cycle on a strong note. Josh Hazlewood picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings, followed by strong middle-order resilience from the Aussies.

New Delhi:

Australia floored the West Indies in one session on Day 3 to register a massive win to kickstart their new World Test Championship cycle on Friday, June 27. Josh Hazlewood starred with a five-wicket haul in the second innings as the Windies lost all 10 wickets after tea on the moving day to go down by 159 runs at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Chasing a target of 301, the hosts lost former captain Kraigg Brathwaite early off Mitchell Starc but fought hard. The other opener, John Campbell, and the No.3 Keacy Carty, displayed some aggressive stroke play to take West Indies close to 50, but Hazlewood began his act and got Campbell and Brandon King on 47 off consecutive balls to halt the fight.

Given out in a contentious way in the first innings, captain Roston Chase was caught in the slips by Sam Konstas off Hazlewood as the hosts went 49/4 and then 56/5 when the Aussie quick cleaned Carty up.

The procession act continued as captain Pat Cummins clean bowled Shai Hope, before Marnus Labuschagne, dropped from the Playing XI, ran Alzarri Joseph out. Australia took the extra half an hour with the time ticking by. Hazlewood returned and completed his fifer by nicking Jomel Warrican behind to send the Windies eight down for 86.

After having taken a five-wicket haul in the second innings and a four-fer in the first, Shamar Joseph put up a blistering effort with the bat. Joseph and Justin Greaves put up a 55-run stand for the ninth wicket with the former slamming 44 from 22 balls, the highest for the hosts in the innings, while Greaves made 38 from 53 deliveries.

However, Nathan Lyon made his impact known for the first time in the innings, dismissing Joseph and then Jayden Seales for a golden duck to register a 159-run win for the visitors.