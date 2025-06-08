Josh Hazlewood feeling his best ahead of WTC final against South Africa Star Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood recently came forward and talked about how he is feeling at his best as Australia are all set to take on South Africa in the World Test Championship final from June 11.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the final of the World Test Championship. Australia will lock horns against South Africa in the WTC final from June 11. Both sides will be looking to put in their best performances in the upcoming crucial game. Ahead of the game, there could be many players who could prove to be standout performers for their side.

One of the names that could make a big impact could be Australia’s ace pacer Josh Hazlewood. Coming on the back of an exceptional season in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, Hazlewood will be hoping to continue his form and propel Australia to their second WTC title as well.

Ahead of the crucial game, Hazlewood took centre stage and opined that he is feeling more confident in his bowling more than ever. It is worth noting that the pacer has not featured for Australia in the longest format since picking up a calf injury against India in Brisbane.

"I was obviously quite close last time [in 2023], I just had more of an interrupted IPL leading into that, and then had a few little issues going on, so wasn't quite up to scratch, but I feel in much better place this time around,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"And I think in any format, my numbers over the last two years have been pretty good, so have got a lot to fall back on in terms of skill wise. I still feel like I'm bowling probably the best over my career and it's just a matter of the body holding up, which it has been in the last few months,” he added.

IPL’s extended finish did not affect Hazlewood

Furthermore, Hazlewood talked about how the IPL's (Indian Premier League) late finish on June 3 had no effect on how many bowling sessions he would have ahead of the WTC final.

"I ticked over some good overs just before the final in Ahmedabad, in different weather than this. It was quite a tough session. And then every time you play a game in the IPL, you're probably going to get almost seven or eight overs in if you really want to…in and around with warm-ups,” he said.