Australian Cricket has been on a roller coaster ride in the last few weeks, ever since former cricketer Usman Khawaja came forward with his biography and claimed that all of the players knew about the sandpaper in the infamous incident back in 2018.

After Khawaja’s comments, skipper Pat Cummins came forward and denied the claims, stating that he did not have any knowledge of the sandpaper being used on the ball.

Speaking on the same, veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood has come forward to the defence of Cummins. He commended the pacer for bringing Cricket Australia to where it is and restoring the team’s reputation after the incident.

“It feels like it’s been a bit of a pile on the last few days [at Cummins] from different people. I want to back Pat [Cummins] and everything he said in his press conference last week, everything he’s done for the last five or six years in particular as captain," he told CODE Sports.

“To get the group where it is now and in a position where something like that [sandpaper] is never going to happen again - I think is just a remarkable job. He’s a great leader. If you went around and asked everyone in the team, you’d hear the same response," he added.

Cameron Bancroft recently came forward with a statement of his own as well

Furthermore, Cameron Bancroft, who was banned back in 2018 for the sandpaper gate, recently came forward and claimed that he felt betrayed and alone with the way Cummins handled things and what he said in his press conference.

"In 2018 not the entire truth was told. I have never been completely honest about what happened. The final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins' press conference," Bancroft had said.

“It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone.What I saw, experienced and lived with - not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa - is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time,” he added.

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