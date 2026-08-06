Jos Buttler weighs in on becoming T20 cricket's highest run-getter after MSG's win over Rockets

New Delhi:

Veteran England batter Jos Buttler etched his name in the history books as he continued his brilliant performance in the ongoing The Hundred 2026. Scoring 51* runs in 20 deliveries, Buttler went on to break Kieron Pollard’s record and became the highest run-getter in T20 cricket history.

It is worth noting that in 522 T20 matches, Buttler has a whopping 14,833 runs to his name, surpassing Pollard’s tally of 14,803 runs. He achieved the feat as Manchester Super Giants took on Welsh Fire in the 21st game of The Hundred 2026.

Achieving the massive feat, Buttler talked about how brilliant a feeling it is and opened up on how 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the next contender who is in line to break his record.

“Funny how quickly cricket can change. One day you're the dog, one day you're the lamp post. A few months ago I was struggling for form. And then, in the last few weeks especially, I probably feel like I'm batting as well as I ever have. It's been a lot of fun. You've only ever got two options. You either give up or you got the energy to keep going and try to rediscover your form. So that's all the things I've been focusing on,” Buttler told Sky Cricket.

“Yeah it's really cool actually to think you've got the most T20 runs out of everyone. Someone will surpass it one day, and his name's probably Sooryavanshi. But no, it's a proud moment,” he added.

Manchester Super Giants look to stay in contention for playoffs

Speaking of Manchester Super Giants, the side sits in third place in the standings currently. The side has played six games in the tournament so far, where they have won three and have lost the remaining three as well. The side has 12 points to its name and is only behind Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets in the standings.

For their next game, Super Giants will be taking on Southern Brave. The two sides will meet at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on August 8, and it could be interesting to see which team comes out on top.

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