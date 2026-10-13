Jos Buttler undergoes hamstring surgery; Australia series, SA20 participation remain in doubt

New Delhi:

Former England captain Jos Buttler has undergone surgery on his injured left hamstring. The 36-year-old confirmed the development on Monday through an Instagram post. However, neither the player nor the England Cricket Board has disclosed the nature of the injury or his recovery timeline at the moment.

As things stand, Buttler is set to miss England’s upcoming white-ball assignments against Pakistan and Australia. His participation in the SA20 is also under the scanner. The player will enter recovery mode and is very likely to take one step at a time before returning to professional cricket. As of now, he feels very motivated.

“Succesful [sic] surgery and on the road to recovery. Feeling more motivated than ever!” Buttler wrote on his Instagram.

Notably, Buttler sustained the injury while batting against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Headingley on September 24. After initially retiring hurt, he returned to the crease briefly before his innings came to an end.

Now, recurring soft-tissue problems remain a concern. Buttler has experienced several calf injuries in recent years and previously sustained a left-hamstring injury during the 2024 IPL season.

England had already excluded him from their upcoming tri-series in Pakistan. The squad for the white-ball series against Australia in November will be announced today and in all likelihood, the veteran will be missing it.

Jos Buttler remains in England’s plans for ODI World Cup

The England and Wales Cricket Board has extended Buttler's contract by one year, alongside that of fellow white-ball regular Adil Rashid. Both deals are due to expire on September 30, ahead of the next ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Reflecting upon that, England managing director Rob Key said the pair remained central to the team's plans for the tournament, which begins for England against Bangladesh in Windhoek on October 8. “We don't see it that Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid aren't going to be a part of that World Cup,” Key said.

He added that future decisions would be made next year, describing the contract dates as a matter of timing rather than an indication of their international futures.

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